TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

