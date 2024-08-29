Tricia K. Tolivar Sells 5,000 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CAVA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 290.95 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

