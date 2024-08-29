Tricia K. Tolivar Sells 5,000 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CAVA Group Price Performance
NYSE CAVA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 290.95 and a beta of 3.27.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CAVA Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.