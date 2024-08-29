TrueShares Active Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ERNZ)

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

ERNZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,976. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02.

