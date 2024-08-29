Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.34

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 60626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.18.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

