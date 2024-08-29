UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Sells $787,063.68 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $329.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.25 and its 200-day moving average is $258.24. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $339.83.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

