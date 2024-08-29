UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Up 7.5%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 602,171,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 205,211,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

