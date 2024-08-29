Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.52 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and $687,301.65 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,455.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00539907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00071084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09166828 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $824,572.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

