Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of UGP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,874. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

