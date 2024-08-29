Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 28,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 11,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $783.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

