Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 1,684,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,461.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Shares of VOYJF remained flat at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15.
About Valmet Oyj
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.