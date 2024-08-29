Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 1,684,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,461.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

Shares of VOYJF remained flat at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

About Valmet Oyj

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.