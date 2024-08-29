VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 43,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 60,263 shares.The stock last traded at $73.32 and had previously closed at $73.09.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

