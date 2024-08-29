Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

