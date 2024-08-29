Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.45. 94,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,499. The company has a market capitalization of $946.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $211.89.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

