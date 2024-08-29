Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,231. The firm has a market cap of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
