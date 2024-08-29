Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,231. The firm has a market cap of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

