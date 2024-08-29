Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 993,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,487. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

