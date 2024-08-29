Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.04. The company had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,983. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

