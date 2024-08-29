Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 412,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,149 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 272,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 393,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

