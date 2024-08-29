Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.60

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.60 and last traded at $117.43, with a volume of 630903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,399,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

