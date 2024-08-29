Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,035 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 483,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

