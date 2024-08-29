Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Price Performance

About Vasta Platform

VSTA stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.