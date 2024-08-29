Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Price Performance
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.