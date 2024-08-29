Vector Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Price Performance

VGR stock remained flat at $15.17 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 153,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VGR

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.