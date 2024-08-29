Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 223.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

