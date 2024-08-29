Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.00

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 1357658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.30 ($1.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.74) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.31. The stock has a market cap of £325.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32.

In related news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £2,700,000 ($3,560,596.07). Company insiders own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

