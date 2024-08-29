Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.800–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 3,606,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

