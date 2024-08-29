VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 40,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

