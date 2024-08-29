VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

