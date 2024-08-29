Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VABK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

