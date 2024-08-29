Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.19. 5,392,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.18. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.