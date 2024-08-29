Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,929. The company has a market capitalization of $492.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average of $273.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
