Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,929. The company has a market capitalization of $492.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average of $273.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.