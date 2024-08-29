Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in August

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VIVHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,798. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

