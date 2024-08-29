Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $1,825,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.28. 10,353,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,942,364. The company has a market capitalization of $877.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

