Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.49. Approximately 1,636,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,449,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

