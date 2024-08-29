Warehouse REIT Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WHR remained flat at GBX 86 ($1.13) during midday trading on Thursday. 606,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.38 million, a P/E ratio of -318.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

