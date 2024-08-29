Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $187.54

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.54 and last traded at $187.15, with a volume of 215615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

