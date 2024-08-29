Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

