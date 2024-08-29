Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $29.12. 5,329,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 160.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

