Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.36.

AMZN stock opened at $170.80 on Monday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,624,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 31,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,653,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,798,081,000 after acquiring an additional 306,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

