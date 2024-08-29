Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 212.5% in August

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
