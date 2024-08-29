Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 212.5% in August

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

