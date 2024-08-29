Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Jean-Marc Gilson Purchases 500 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) CEO Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,592.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean-Marc Gilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jean-Marc Gilson bought 500 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $11,470.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jean-Marc Gilson bought 427 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,650.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $803.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.12. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

