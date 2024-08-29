Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.53 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

