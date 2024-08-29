WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WH Smith Stock Performance

WH Smith stock remained flat at $14.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

