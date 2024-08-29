WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
WH Smith Stock Performance
WH Smith stock remained flat at $14.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.95.
WH Smith Company Profile
