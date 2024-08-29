Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 95,700 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of WHLR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 474,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,608. The firm has a market cap of $703,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1,130.40.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,163.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,373 shares of company stock worth $198,956. 40.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.