Whittier Trust Co. Buys 14,884 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.50% of Bancorp worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Bancorp by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 177,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,115. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

