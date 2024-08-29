Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,273 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.23% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.