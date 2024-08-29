Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
IUSG traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
