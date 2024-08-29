Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.95. The company had a trading volume of 249,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

