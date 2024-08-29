Whittier Trust Co. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PBR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 8,114,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,481,105. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

