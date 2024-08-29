Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

NYSE EL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.36. 1,139,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

