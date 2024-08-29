Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.67. 8,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,993. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

