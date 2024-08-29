Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTI traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.71. 1,490,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day moving average is $261.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.